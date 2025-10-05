Jets $36 Million CB Under Fire, Called New York's 'Worst Starter'
The New York Jets haven't gotten off to a great start to the year despite adding a lot to the organization during the offseason. The Jets hired Darren Mougey to be the team's new general manager before selecting Aaron Glenn as their new head coach.
Shortly after that, they cut ties with Aaron Rodgers and signed Justin Fields. Despite all these moves, the Jets seemed to have taken a step back compared to last year. They're 0-4 after four weeks with losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Miami Dolphins.
While the offense has struggled at times, it's the defense that's been the team's biggest hole. Their run defense hasn't been too bad, but it seems like all of their cornerbacks are getting gashed for big plays more often than a team would like. In fact, star cornerback Sauce Gardner hasn't looked great. Still, he's clearly not the weak link in New York's secondary.
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut recently shared some harsh criticism of Jets starting cornerback Brandon Stephens and called him the team's worst starter after September.
Brandon Stephens continues to face backlash after bad start to season
"We’re still not sure what the New York Jets saw in Brandon Stephens last offseason to believe he was worth a three-year, $36 million contract. In 2024, with a lot more help around him in Baltimore, Stephens allowed 906 receiving yards (53.3 per game) and a 106.1 QB rating in coverage," Johnson wrote. "Now in New York, the veteran is responsible for 171 receiving yards allowed in four games with a 138.4 QB rating when targeted. Opponents were already going to stay away from Sauce Gardner, and that’s even easier when you have someone like Stephens who quarterbacks can constantly attack."
Stephens was signed to replace D.J. Reed and the signing is already aging horribly. The Jets likely imagined the cornerback would take a step forward with Glenn at the helm, but it's the exact opposite.
More often than not, Stephens is being targeted and taken advantage of by opposing offenses. Considering the fact that the rest of the Jets' secondary is struggling, too, Stephens' issues don't seem as big of a deal as they really are.
But if he can't turn his production around in the near future, the Jets will never be able to dominate at the level they want to.
More NFL: Jets Cut Ties With Starter After Disastrous Week 4 Performance