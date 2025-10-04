Jets Country

Jets Cut Ties With Starter After Disastrous Week 4 Performance

The Jets have cut ties with another kick returner this year...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are 0-4 after four weeks and their issues have been clear each week. Aaron Glenn's team hasn't been nearly as clean and disciplined as everybody would have imagined.

One of the biggest issues the Jets have seen has been on special teams. Kick returner Xavier Gipson coughed up a costly fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, leading to a Steelers touchdown and an eventual Jets loss.

The special teams errors haven't stopped there, though. In Week 4, they saw some horrible mistakes on special teams that could have costed them the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Shortly before Week 5's game with the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets have responded with a big roster move.

Jets cut ties with Isaiah Williams after Week 5 disaster

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah William
Isaiah Williams, of the New York Jets, run after catching the punt return a Bills punt, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of Week 5, the Jets announced they were cutting kick returner Isaiah Williams after his disastrous performance in Week 4.

Last week, Williams was responsible for a crushing fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half. Rather than giving the Jets the opportunity to tie the game at 10 points apiece, Williams' fumble gave the Dolphins the ball deep in Jets territory, leading to a Miami touchdown. That turned the score to 17-3 in Miami's favor and the Jets never closed the gap.

Later in the game, Williams would call a fair catch on a punt inside the five yard line. If he would have let the ball bounce, it likely would have gone for a touchback and given the Jets the ball at the 25-yard line. It seemed like Williams lost track of where he was on the field and it came back to haunt the Jets.

Now, New York has opted to move on.

The Jets also signed linebacker Mykal Walker and elevated Dean Clark and Avery Williams from the practice squad.

The Jets are expected to use the aforementioned (Avery) Williams or backup running back Isaiah Davis as their main return man on Sunday. Kick returner Kene Nwangwu is also unlikely to play, further putting the Jets in a hole.

More NFL: Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jets' Breece Hall Vs. Cowboys

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News