Jets Cut Ties With Starter After Disastrous Week 4 Performance
The New York Jets are 0-4 after four weeks and their issues have been clear each week. Aaron Glenn's team hasn't been nearly as clean and disciplined as everybody would have imagined.
One of the biggest issues the Jets have seen has been on special teams. Kick returner Xavier Gipson coughed up a costly fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, leading to a Steelers touchdown and an eventual Jets loss.
The special teams errors haven't stopped there, though. In Week 4, they saw some horrible mistakes on special teams that could have costed them the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Shortly before Week 5's game with the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets have responded with a big roster move.
Jets cut ties with Isaiah Williams after Week 5 disaster
Ahead of Week 5, the Jets announced they were cutting kick returner Isaiah Williams after his disastrous performance in Week 4.
Last week, Williams was responsible for a crushing fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half. Rather than giving the Jets the opportunity to tie the game at 10 points apiece, Williams' fumble gave the Dolphins the ball deep in Jets territory, leading to a Miami touchdown. That turned the score to 17-3 in Miami's favor and the Jets never closed the gap.
Later in the game, Williams would call a fair catch on a punt inside the five yard line. If he would have let the ball bounce, it likely would have gone for a touchback and given the Jets the ball at the 25-yard line. It seemed like Williams lost track of where he was on the field and it came back to haunt the Jets.
Now, New York has opted to move on.
The Jets also signed linebacker Mykal Walker and elevated Dean Clark and Avery Williams from the practice squad.
The Jets are expected to use the aforementioned (Avery) Williams or backup running back Isaiah Davis as their main return man on Sunday. Kick returner Kene Nwangwu is also unlikely to play, further putting the Jets in a hole.
