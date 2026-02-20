Jets $40 Million QB Getting Buzz as Obvious Offseason Cut Candidate

The New York Jets took a risk on quarterback Justin Fields last offseason, and it didn't pay off whatsoever.

Fields was a disaster as the starter and the Jets ended up benching him halfway through the year. Now, they're looking for a new signal caller this offseason, but what will they do with Fields, who's under contract for another season?

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently listed Fields as the Jets' top cut candidate to watch this offseason, even going as far as to suggest they could do it before June 1.

Justin Fields is a cut candidate to watch for the Jets

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"The Jets are going to land somewhere in the range of $70 million to 80 million in cap space without even cutting anyone — and they don’t have a whole lot of options for cap savings anyway outside of defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who won’t be waived," Rosenblatt wrote. "Fields was a disaster last year, his first of a two-year, $40 million contract — $30 million of it guaranteed.

"Unless someone wants to trade for him (unlikely), the Jets will have one of two options for cutting him: do it outright, incur a $22 million dead cap hit and only $1 million in savings, or designate him a post-June 1 cut, spread that dead cap hit out over two years and save $10 million — savings which wouldn’t come onto the books until after June 1. Since the Jets don’t need the space, the first option feels likely."

Cutting Fields is the easy answer. His time in New York was a disaster, and the Jets likely want to get him off the roster as soon as possible.

But there is another option.

Considering cutting him before June 1 wouldn't save them much money and cutting him after June 1 would only save them $10 million, they could opt to keep Fields on the roster as the backup quarterback.

While he's not going to be the franchise option in New York, he could be a decent backup for a season.

Either way, Fields' time in New York is limited. They're likely going to cut him this offseason, but if they don't 2026 is bound to be his final year with the team.

