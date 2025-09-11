Jets' Aaron Glenn Makes Blunt Admission About Xavier Gipson Cut
The New York Jets saw an issue and decided to move on quickly.
New York has played just one regular-season game this season and it saw enough to make a change. In the Jets' Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team had a rough moment to kick off the fourth quarter. With the Jets holding a 26-24 lead, Xavier Gipson fielded a kickoff at the beginning of the quarter and fumbled it. This arguably was the moment that changed the trajectory of the game.
Pittsburgh got the ball and went on to score a touchdown just a few plays later to take the lead and swing the momentum squarely in the Steelers' favor. Pittsburgh went on to win, 34-32.
Afterward, noise immediately picked up about whether the Jets would make a move. Head coach Aaron Glenn hinted at a change.
The New York Jets aren't waiting around
"The one thing to me that turned this game is man we can’t have turnovers, can’t do it," Glenn said. "We have to be a more disciplined team. Right, there was some penalties that happened in that game that were true discipline issues. That is something that will be addressed because you will not be on the field with this team if you’re gonna cause us to lose games if you’re gonna cause issues like that so we will get that addressed."
Then, on Wednesday, the Jets did make a move and cut ties with Gipson.
Afterward, Glenn commented on the move and gave an insight into why it was made now.
"We’re trying to get the best players on this team that can play a role, and at this point, I just felt like we need to have a change at that spot,” Glenn said. “And it wasn’t just one thing when it comes to accountability, there’s accountability in everything that we do, so I don’t want to just pin it on him fumbling the ball, there were a number of things that led up to this.
“I just felt like it was time to make a change. Darren Mougey and I had conversations about it and we made the change.”
It seems like a tough decision, but the Jets didn't wait around.
More NFL: Jets Bolster WR Room By Officially Signing Super Bowl Champ