Jets' Aaron Glenn Shuts Down Starting QB Question
The New York Jets know who will be the starting quarterback Week 3. That will be Tyrod Taylor as Justin Fields is currently out with a concussion.
Taylor is set to make his first start since 2023. He saw some action Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills in relief of Fields after he got hurt. Taylor went 7-for-11 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo. Last year, Taylor threw three touchdowns for the Jets while appearing in two games for New York.
With Fields out and Taylor set to start, there's already been unlikely chatter out there about the possibility of Taylor taking over as the starting quarterback if he plays well in the role starting Week 3. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about this idea and what his philosophy is on a player losing their job due to injury and sidestepped it, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Aaron Glenn declines to answer when asked his philosophy on whether a player can lose his job while injured -- a reference to Justin Fields, of course," Cimini said. "This will be a hot topic if Tyrod Taylor wins on Sunday."
Glenn was specifically asked what his philosophy is on a player losing their job due to injury. He responded by saying:
The New York Jets don't have a QB competition on their hands right now
"I won't answer that type of question," Glenn said.
Earlier in Glenn's media availability, he shared that his message for Fields throughout this process has been to get right and be ready for the next game.
The Jets invested a two-year deal and $40 million into the Fields experiment. It's pretty safe to say that it won't end after two games, despite a rough Week 2.
Sure, there's always going to be chatter. That's the nature of professional sports in the year 2025. There's always going to be noise out there, especially on social media. Immediate results is what everyone is looking for. It's unfortunate that Fields struggled and got hurt. After a summer of preparing him to be the team's starter, expect him back out there the second he is ready.
