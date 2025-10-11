Jets Country

Jets Add 2 Young Playmakers To Roster For Week 6 Vs. Broncos

The Jets are adding to the roster for Week 6...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; General view of a New York Jets helmet prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; General view of a New York Jets helmet prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a very intriguing matchup with the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The Jets traveled to London earlier in the week for a huge international matchup with Bo Nix and the Broncos. Now, the game is finally almost here.

This game is winnable for the Jets, but they're going to need to do a lot of things right to stay in the game. Denver is coming off a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles while the Jets were crushed by the Dallas Cowboys last week.

New York is set to miss a few key players for this game, including wide receiver Allen Lazard and cornerback Michael Carter II. It's easy to assume Jarvis Brownlee Jr. will replace Carter, but Lazard's role isn't as easy to predict. In fact, it's hard to predict anything with the Jets' wide receiver room right now.

But they recently made a few additions ahead of the Week 6 matchup with Denver.

Jets add Brandon Smith, Isaiah Williams to roster for Week 6

New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Smit
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to NFL reporter Connor Hughes, the Jets are calling up wide receivers Isaiah Williams and Brandon Smith from the practice squad for this game. With Lazard out, a move like this was imminent.

Williams was released by the Jets earlier this season following a disastrous game against the Miami Dolphins. Williams coughed up a costly fumble that ended in a Dolphins score. Later in the game, he called for a fair catch inside his own five yard line on a Dolphins punt. As a result, the Jets cut him ahead of the Cowboys game, but they quickly added him back to the practice squad after the week was over.

Wide receiver depth is going to be huge for the Jets this week. Patrick Surtain II is expected to shadow Garrett Wilson, which could make it very difficult to get the ball to the team's leading receiver.

The Jets have a few solid options at wide receiver, but there's a chance Williams or Smith could end up on the field more often than anybody assumes right now. Williams could also be the team's return man again.

Zach Pressnell
