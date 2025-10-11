Jets' Quincy Williams Trade 'Might Make Sense' Under One Circumstance
The New York Jets are at the center of a lot of different trade rumors. They're one of the worst teams in football right now and it doesn't seem like they're turning the season around any time soon. New York is the only winless team left and their defense is among the worse in the league.
As a result, they could be sellers at the trade deadline. Players like Breece Hall and Quinnen Williams have been mixed in these trade rumors. Wide receiver Allen Lazard has been mixed in trade rumors for months, but no deal has gained any legs. However, trades for Hall and other top stars on the team could certainly gain some traction over the next few weeks.
ESPN's Jets insider, Rich Cimini, recently suggested the Jets could look to trade linebacker Quincy Williams this season if they don't plan on re-signing him at the end of the year.
Jets could look to trade LB Quincy Williams this season
"He, too, will be a free agent and his future is cloudy," Cimini wrote. "The Jets already paid one off-ball linebacker (Jamien Sherwood), so reupping with Williams seems unlikely, especially since they had a chance to lock him up before the season. His age (29) is working against him. The new regime could look to add more size at linebacker; Williams is only 5-foot-11, 230 pounds. A trade might make sense. Williams (shoulder) is eligible to come off injured reserve in two weeks, so he could be healthy before the deadline."
With Williams' contract expiring at the end of the season, the Jets could either look to re-sign him or trade him. Holding a valuable piece on the roster only to let him walk in free agency wouldn't make much sense at all.
If the Jets are looking to reset with their defense, which it seems like they desperately need to do, trading Williams could make a lot of sense. He would net a solid return in a deal if he can return healthy and hungry. Teams like the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears could make sense as landing spots for Williams this year.
