Harrison Phillips Makes Blunt Admission About Winless Jets
The New York Jets are currently the worst team in the league, and it doesn't seem like they're getting closer to securing their first win of the year. In fact, it seems like the Jets are getting worse as the weeks go on.
New York was competitive in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers but fell short after some late game blunders. Since then, the Jets have been crushed a few times. In Week 6 and Week 7, the Jets played two competitive games, but it was led by their defense, not the offense. The Jets' offense, led by Justin Fields, was horrible over the last two games.
But the defense has gained a lot of momentum over the last few weeks, notably when Jermaine Johnson returned from injury. The defense has only allowed 26 points combined over the last two weeks, but the offense has only scored 17 points.
Harrison Phillips gets real when talking about Jets winless start
While a lot of members of the media are praising the defense, star defensive tackle Harrison Phillips recently spoke out and made a blunt admission on the Jets' crushing season.
"It is such a paradox. When you don't have the result that you want in a result-based business, there isn't much that you can say," Phillips said when talking to the media on Thursday. "We gave up 13, well then why not 10? Why not 7? Why not 3? We can sit there and I can watch some great tape. Somebody can put together highlights, celebrate some of the individual players that have been having some great games. But no, we need a win."
At this point in the year, the Jets desperately need a win, even if it's ugly. The Jets have been very vocal about not wanting to tally up any "moral victories," so it makes sense why Phillips doesn't want to hang his hat on a solid defensive performance.
New York is going to be fighting an uphill battle to get a win in Week 8. The Jets could be without multiple key stars this week.