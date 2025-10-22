Jets Announce Much-Needed Quincy Williams Update
The New York Jets' defense hasn't been where the team likely thought it would be this season.
New York has some big-name talent throughout the defense, but injuries have played a significant role for the team this season and the defense has struggled overall. For example, All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams has played in just three of the Jets' seven games this season as he has dealt with a shoulder injury. The Jets' season has been full of negatives left and right, but they got some good news for a change on Wednesday with the announcement that Williams' practice window is now opening.
"The Jets have designated LB Quincy Williams for return to practice. The veteran will have a 21-day practice window to be added to the active roster from injured reserve," Jets team reporter Eric Allen said. "Williams (5-11, 230), who was placed on IR on Sept. 23, sustained a shoulder injury during the second quarter of the Jets' Week 3, 29-27 loss to Tampa Bay. The five-year member of the Jets has started 3 games for the Green & White this season, playing every defensive snap in Weeks 1 and 2. Williams has totaled 15 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 TFL and 1.5 sacks in 2025."
The Jets finally get some good news
This doesn't mean that Jets is coming back tomorrow. When a player is placed on the Injured Reserve, they are brought back with a 21-day window to ramp up on the practice field before they must be activated. That doesn't mean that the player needs to use that entire time, either, but that's how long a player has to return.
Whether the Jets get Williams back in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, or just after the Week 9 bye week, their defense is about to be in a better place immediately.
Before Williams went down, he was on a very solid pace. He had 1 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles in three games. He didn't play three full games, though, as he exited early in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last year, he started all 17 games for the Jets and had two sacks and 116 tackles. In 2023, he was an All-Pro with two sacks and 139 tackles.
With all of the negativity out there, the Jets really need some good news. Fortunately, the return of Williams to the practice field definitely fits that description.
