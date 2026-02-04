Morgan Moses Rubs Salt in Jets' Wounds With Patriots

The New York Jets had a tough 2025 season and now will have to watch their biggest rival take the field with a chance for a Super Bowl win on Sunday in the New England Patriots.

To make matters worse, there are some former members of the Jets who will take part in Super Bowl LX, including 2024 starting offensive tackle Morgan Moses. The 12-year veteran has had two different stints with the Jets. He was a member of the franchise in 2021 and started 16 games and appeared in all 17 games throughout the campaign. Moses returned for the 2024 season and made 14 starts for the Jets.

After the season came to a close, Moses ended up signing with the Patriots. Now, he's in the Super Bowl after starting all 17 regular season games for the franchise in 2026. So, the Jets not only lost a starter to their biggest rival, but he also now has a shot at a Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, he rubbed a bit of salt in the wound for the Jets. He was asked about joining the Patriots after they struggled in 2024 and responded by saying: "Do you know who I played for last year?” Brian Costello of the New York Post shared the quote on X.

Morgan Moses was asked about joining a Patriots team in free agency coming off a 4-13 season.

“Do you know who I played for last year?” He said with a chuckle. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) February 4, 2026

Not what you want to see if you're a Jets fan. New York has gotten plenty of flak this offseason. The Jets went 3-14 in 2025 and have had turnover with much of the coaching staff.

For the Jets, they fortunately will have an opportunity to right the ship this offseason. Look at New England, for example. The Patriots did go 4-13 last season and turned it around to the tune of going 14-3 in 2025 and making a run to the Super Bowl. The Patriots were among the most aggressive teams in football last offseason landing guys like Milton Williams, Stefon Diggs and Moses, among others. Plus, the Patriots had the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they used on Will Campbell.

The Jets landed a star offensive tackle themselves last offseason in the NFL Draft already. They are loaded with salary cap space and the four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. They should use the Patriots' turnaround as inspiration, although it stings to see New York's biggest rival in the Super Bowl.

