Jets Aren't Making Significant Change With Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets' roster is going to look a little. different moving forward, but don't expect any other massive changes in the near future.
The trade deadline came and went and the Jets traded Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Michael Carter II away. It was an intense week, and now the Jets are clearly building to the future with a lot of high-end draft picks and young roster.
New York has a 1-7 record and now will play the rest of the season out without two superstars. It could end up being a tough few months, but don't expect the Jets to make any changes with Aaron Glenn or Darren Mougey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"When the GM makes those moves, obviuosly they're going to be there," Schefter said. "And Aaron Glenn, I don't think ever were changing him out anyway. I know there were people in New York asking could he be one-and-done? It was never going to be one-and-done with Aaron Glenn. The question did come up and question should've been answered and I think now it has been answered because the Jets are showing that they are dedicated to building to the future and they're going to be giving these guys time and a chance to do that."
It's the right call to keep Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey
This makes sense and is the right way to operate. Completely changing a team's culture takes time. That is especially the case if you trade away guys like Gardner and Williams, who were viewed as franchise cornerstones. But, the Jets just got significant draft capital in return.
It sounds like these two are going to have a chance to bring their vision to life with the team. Even with Gardner and Williams gone, there are pieces to build around, like Garrett Wilson. If the Jets get the quarterback position right for the long term and hit on these new picks, the Jets can turn things around.
But, now that they clearly have started a real rebuild, getting rid of the two people who are the architects behind it would make things even more disjointed. This is the right call. No need to move on after this season. Stay the course and see what happens.
