Jets Avoided 'Exorbitant' Quarterback Mistake

The New York Jets ended up landing Geno Smith in the trade market, but it sounds like he wasn't the only quarterback the franchise asked about.

When the offseason kicked off, it was no secret that the Jets were looking for options to improve the quarterback position. It's the most important position on the field and New York struggled at it in 2025. That doesn't just mean Justin Fields. Overall, Jets quarterbacks combined to throw for 2,378 passing yards in 2025 to go along with 14 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. That's not going to cut it and didn't for New York in 2025, so the franchise went back to the drawing board and brought Smith back to town.

One thing that is interesting is the fact that ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets also asked the Philadelphia Eagles about Tanner McKee, the Houston Texans about Davis Mills and the San Francisco 49ers about Mac Jones. While this is the case, Cimini reported that all three teams were looking for second-round picks for their signal-callers.

The Jets made the right call not acquiring these three

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) looks for a receiver against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"They tried," Cimini said of the Jets. They looked into trading for guys like Tanner McKee, Davis Mills and guys like that. Mac Jones. Those teams were asking for second-round picks for these guys. Exorbitant prices."

Arguably, the Jets made a significantly better move acquiring Smith rather than landing any of those three for a second-round pick. In fact, that's a pretty wild asking price for any of them. For Jones, at least, he's a 27-year-old former Pro Bowler who was explosive in place of Brock Purdy in 2025 when he was injured. He had back-to-back games with over 340 passing yards at one point this past season against the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mills is also 27 years old and has been a solid backup for the vast majority of his five-year career to this point. McKee is 25 years old, but has just one season left on his contract and two starts under his belt.

Instead, the Jets acquired Smith — who is a perfectly capable bridge quarterback — and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick. That's significantly better than paying an "exorbitant" price tag for yet another lottery ticket. The Jets have had a solid offseason so far and haven't overpaid for anyone. A move for McKee, Jones or Mills would've been a mistake at that price.