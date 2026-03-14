Grading Jets Trades for Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick
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It's no secret that the New York Jets look a bit different right now on paper than at the end of the 2025 season, to say the least.
New York used the first wave of free agency to significantly bolster the defense, including signing guys like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai and Nahshon Wright. But let's take a quick step back as the dust has settled on the first frenzy of the offseason.
New York didn't just utilize the free agent market. The Jets were active in the trade market as well and acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders and Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. Let's do a quick dive into the Jets' trades.
Jets Acquire Geno Smith From Raiders
Full Trade:
Jets Receive: Geno Smith, 2026 seventh-round pick
Raiders Receive: 2026 sixth-round pick
Breakdown:
The Jets pulled off a very good move here. New York landed a starting quarterback at the mere cost of a sixth-round pick. The Raiders are paying most of the bill for Smith as well. New York is on the hook for just over $3 million. Smith didn't have his best season in 2025, but still threw for over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 17 interceptions hurt, but overall a very good move.
Grade: A
Jets Acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick From Dolphins
Full Trade:
Jets Receive: Minkah Fitzpatrick
Dolphins Receive: 2026 seventh-round pick
Breakdown:
Safety has been a concern for the Jets over the last few years and the Jets landed one of the very best in the league for a late draft pick. Plus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New York handed Fitzpatrick a three-year, $40 million extension on top of the trade. You can't really ask for much more there. Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro Bowler with 21 interceptions under his belt. The Jets are coming off a season in which they didn't record a single interception. Overall, this move immediately bolstered a position of weakness on paper. Arguably, this is the best move of the offseason so far for New York with a few months left to go.
Grade: A+
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org