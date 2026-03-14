Grading Jets Trades for Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick

It's no secret that the New York Jets look a bit different right now on paper than at the end of the 2025 season, to say the least.

New York used the first wave of free agency to significantly bolster the defense, including signing guys like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai and Nahshon Wright. But let's take a quick step back as the dust has settled on the first frenzy of the offseason.

New York didn't just utilize the free agent market. The Jets were active in the trade market as well and acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders and Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. Let's do a quick dive into the Jets' trades.

Jets Acquire Geno Smith From Raiders

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Full Trade:

Jets Receive: Geno Smith, 2026 seventh-round pick



Raiders Receive: 2026 sixth-round pick



Breakdown:

The Jets pulled off a very good move here. New York landed a starting quarterback at the mere cost of a sixth-round pick. The Raiders are paying most of the bill for Smith as well. New York is on the hook for just over $3 million. Smith didn't have his best season in 2025, but still threw for over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 17 interceptions hurt, but overall a very good move.



Grade: A

Jets Acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick From Dolphins

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Full Trade:

Jets Receive: Minkah Fitzpatrick



Dolphins Receive: 2026 seventh-round pick



Breakdown:

Safety has been a concern for the Jets over the last few years and the Jets landed one of the very best in the league for a late draft pick. Plus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New York handed Fitzpatrick a three-year, $40 million extension on top of the trade. You can't really ask for much more there. Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro Bowler with 21 interceptions under his belt. The Jets are coming off a season in which they didn't record a single interception. Overall, this move immediately bolstered a position of weakness on paper. Arguably, this is the best move of the offseason so far for New York with a few months left to go.



Grade: A+