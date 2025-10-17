Jets' Garrett Wilson Subtly Responds To Dan Orlovsky
Despite the negative start to the 2025 season, the New York Jets have a young star who clearly wants to be with the organization.
Garrett Wilson signed an extension with New York before the season and has spoken over and over about how New York is his home. Despite this, the winless start to the season has gotten some talking about Wilson, including former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky.
After the Jets lost against the Denver Broncos last week, Orlovsky took a clear shot at the Jets' organization when it comes to Wilson.
Dan Orlovsky thinks Garrett Wilson is being "wasted"
"Garrett Wilson is being wasted in NY. His talent is dying there," Orlovsky said.
He doubled down while joining "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week.
"The offensive tape was a total disaster," Orlovsky said. "It's as bad of an offensive tape as I've watched in years. I'm surprised because I really enjoyed time with them a couple of weeks ago, had Monday Night Football and was really impressed with Aaron Glenn. It's not equating to wins right now so I can't defend that. But, that offensive tape was absolutely terrible. Garrett Wilson's career is like dying there. He's being wasted talent-wise. I've defended (Justin Fields) a lot and I don't think yesterday's performance is totally on Justin, but Garrett's open. Garrett's open on tape yesterday."
Wilson seemingly responded on Instagram on Thursday wirh a brief message.
"Never wasted."
Orlovsky didn't say anything bad about Wilson himself. He's one of the top receivers in football and his point was that he could be putting up even bigger numbers elsewhere. But, he's a core building block for the Jets franchise. Aaron Glenn was brought in to change things around New York and he clearly views Wilson and Sauce Gardner as pieces to build around into the future.
Wilson -- despite the drama last year with Aaron Rodgers -- has been effusive in his praise for the city and organization and hasn't wavered in the slightest.
"I love it here," Wilson said early in October. "These people have bought into me since I was a college kid not knowing what my next step was as far as football and the fanbase has dove into me. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win at. It's not just about winning, for me, it's about where you do it at and what role did you play in that. I truly believe because of the things that guys that have been around here have gone through these last few years. We're battling to get out of. It will make it that much more beautiful. I don't ever lose sight of that. I don't lose faith in what (Aaron Glenn) and (Darren Mougey) and the staff and everyone here (has done)."
Despite the bad record, Wilson is a guy who is eventually going to help New York get out of this rut.