Jets-Bears Blockbuster Trade Buzz Growing; 3 Players Involved In Mock Deal
The New York Jets have gotten off to a poor start this year. They're not in a great spot as they sit at 0-3, but there's a lot of season left.
The Jets will need to begin making moves to turn the season around as soon as they can.
FanSided's Julian Fadullon believes he can save the Jets' 0-3 start with a blockbuster trade idea that would send DJ Moore and a second-round pick to New York in exchange for Allen Lazard and Breece Hall going to the Chicago Bears.
3 players involved in NFL writer's Jets-Bears trade idea
"This is the tail of two big names finding hope on different teams after starting off the 2025 season on a bit of a downer. Both DJ Moore (4 receptions, 5.3 TPG, 135 receiving yards) and Breece Hall (4.1 YPR, 157 rushing yards, 0 TDs) have not performed up to their usual standards this year in a way that makes it seem like neither are being relied on much at all," Fadullon wrote. "Breece Hall ceded a sizable amount of opportunities to back-up Braelon Allen, and DJ Moore has officially been eclipsed by Rome Odunze. Moore is not a WR2, and certainly isn't paid to be.
"And while New York's defense is absolutely bottom tier, they have been able to actually move the ball and put points on the board. Doubling down by getting Justin Fields his favorite target from Chicago and turning their wide receiver room into a legitimately threatening duo feels like the right move for Gang Green, while also shedding decent salary in Allen Lazard and freeing them of awkward conversations with Breece Hall, especially now that his heir-apparent has already arrived."
First of all, this trade is completely lopsided in favor of the Jets. Let's break it down.
The Jets would be lucky to get a second-round pick for Hall in a straight swap. He's likely worth a third-round pick or a pair of picks. At that point, the other half of the trade is a swap of Lazard for Moore, when Moore is the clear better wide receiver.
But, the idea makes a lot of sense.
Moore going to New York could be the saving grace for Justin Fields. Fields had a good connection with the talented wide out in Chicago. Trading Hall and Lazard also makes sense for New York.
The second-round pick would need to be pushed to a fourth or fifth round pick to make this deal worth it.
