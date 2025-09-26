Jets Rookie Turning Heads; Labeled Week 4 'Fantasy Football Sleeper'
The New York Jets have gotten off to a slow start this season, but they could be heading for their first win in Week 4 against the rival Miami Dolphins.
The Jets need to get their offense going and this might be fueled by the emergence of a few talented rookies. The Jets used a few of their top draft picks to land offensive players, but none of them, besides Armand Membou on the offensive line, have made much of a difference.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested that Jets tight end Mason Taylor could be a fantasy football sleeper option in Week 4 against the Dolphins.
Mason Taylor turning heads as a potential fantasy football sleeper option
"Regardless of who starts under center for the New York Jets on Monday night, Mason Taylor seems due for a bigger role in the passing game. In Week 3, he saw six targets, which tied Breece Hall for second-most on the team. The Jets need a secondary perimeter pass-catcher to emerge in their offense," Moton wrote. "They don't have a clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver, so the rookie tight end has a pathway to see plenty more looks in the aerial attack. Along with the potential for more receiving opportunities, Taylor faces the Miami Dolphins, who have been vulnerable to pass-catching tight ends.
"Last week, Miami's defense allowed touchdowns to Buffalo Bills tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes. Even more encouraging for Taylor, the Dolphins allow the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. Going against the team that drafted his father (Jason), Taylor could excite his family and fantasy managers with his Week 4 performance."
The Jets need to begin using Taylor more on offense. They haven't gotten much production from the wide receiver room, aside from Garrett Wilson, all season. Unleashing Taylor as a real pass catching threat could be the key to turning the season around.
In Week 1, Taylor recorded one catch on one target for 20 yards. He brought in one catch for five yards in Week 2. Week 3 was his best week, as he was targeted six times, brought in four catches, and recorded 18 yards.
Going forward, he could begin to receive six to eight targets a week, which should see his production tick up quite a bit.
