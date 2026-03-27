Jets' Best Quarterback Draft Target Isn't Ty Simpson

One thing that is true about the New York Jets right now as the roster is constrcuted is the fact that there isn't a long-term at quarterback with the franchise right now.

Geno Smith is a short-term solution. He's going to make the team better in 2026 than it was in 2025. The way he has played over the last four years (three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one season with the Las Vegas Raiders) is a step above what New York had in 2025. But he's only under contract for one season and is 35 years old. Smith is going to turn 36 years old during the season in October.

If all goes well in 2026, maybe the Jets give him another deal for the 2027 campaign, but again, he isn't going to be the long-term solution for New York. The upcoming 2026 NFL Draft will give the team a chance to at least look around and see if there are any prospects out there that the team sees a potential future with. New York already has been connected to a handful, including Ty Simpson, Drew Allar, Carson Beck and Garrett Nussmeier. Each of these guys has either met with New York, or will in the near future. But who should the Jets actually target? ESPN's Matt Miller pitched Allar as a target after the first round.

The Jets should take Drew Allar if he's on the board for them

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State. If the Jets opt to wait until Day 2 to select a quarterback, the traits of Allar are intriguing," Miller wrote. "The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder has the biggest arm in this draft class and plus mobility. An ankle injury derailed his final college season, but Allar's potential is high if he's developed."

Allar has the physical tools to be an intriguing quarterback project. He measured in at 6'5'' and 228 pounds at the combine, as Miller pointed out. New York recently brought Allar in for a workout with other former members of Penn State. Rather than throwing to receivers he didn't know, he was able to do a workout in front of the Jets' contingent with his teammates.

Frank Reich has worked with tall, pocket-passers throughout his career, leading offenses. Allar is the type of prospect who would fit his mold, plus he does have a bit of speed. Simpson is similar as a pocket-passer, but is 6'1'', 211 pounds, for example. Nussmeier is 6'2'', 203 pounds. Beck has similar size at 6'5'', 233 pounds.

With Allar, he's someone who came out of the 2024 season riding high after throwing for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns. But his momentum stalled in 2025 due to injury. If the Jets could land him in the middle rounds, they would be getting better bang for their buck than taking someone like Simpson. Allar fits what Reich has had success with more.