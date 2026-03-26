LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Officially on Jets Radar

Another day, another quarterback prospect connected to the New York Jets.

The Jets have been linked to all of the big quarterback prospects in the draft class with under one month to go until decisions will be made. Former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has done a workout with New York already. Former University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck has been on New York's radar this offseason. Ty Simpson, the expected No. 2 quarterback in the draft class, is scheduled to work out for New York on Friday. That's not all, though.

Former LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier shared on Thursday while speaking to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that he will be meeting with the Jets as well.

"I've got a lot of stuff coming up," Nussmeier said. "I've got the Jets coming the next couple of days here. I've got the Rams coming to town. I'm heading out to Indianapolis. Heading to see [Jon Gruden] this weekend, which I'm excited for. That's going to be a lot of fun. Excited to get to cut it up with him a little bit. I've got a lot of stuff going on. I've got Zooms every day and stuff like that. I'm sure there will be a couple more visits in there. I'm just grateful to any organization that's going to give me a chance."

"Because I went through what I went through this year, I don't think there is anything that can faze me."#LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier joined The Insiders on @NFLNetwork to discuss his health, his draft rise, and why he's now ready for anything. pic.twitter.com/8aGu4Yct00 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2026

Tale Of Two Seasons

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (QB13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nussmeier looked like a superstar in 2024. He played in 13 games for LSU and racked up 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns. But he wasn't fully healthy in 2025 and therefore the numbers weren't as good. He had 1,927 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games. Nussmeier dealt with a painful abdominal injury throughout the season.

When the 2024 season ended, Nussmeier was viewed as an elite quarterback prospect. After a tough 2025 season, he's now ranked as the No. 4 quarterback prospect in the draft class and No. 90 overall prospect in the draft class, per ESPN.

With Nussmeier, a team is going to get a kid with big-time upside, but which version are you getting? Are you getting the 2024 star? Or closer to the 2025 version? That's why he's not as highly-regarded as a prospect right now as he was at this point last year. He was listed at 6'2'' and 203 pounds at the combine, so he has just alright size for an NFL quarterback.

The fact that New York is meeting with him is positive. If he is closer to the 2024 version and the Jets can grab him in the middle rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, that'd arguably be better value than someone like Simpson at No. 16. All of these quarterback prospects are projects. If the talent is comparable, waiting until the middle rounds would allow the Jets to plug more holes early. So, taking a look at every single top quarterback prospect is important. So, add another one to the list in Nussmeier.