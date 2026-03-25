Jets Taking Closer Look at Polarizing Alabama QB Ty Simpson

The New York Jets have been keeping a close eye on the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 National Football League draft class.

New York hosted a private workout with former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, met with former University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck and now reportedly has a private workout scheduled with former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

"Ty Simpson had a razor-sharp throwing session today. His accuracy and tempo stood out," Yates wrote. "Next up for Simpson: a private workout with the Jets scheduled for this Friday. The Jets own picks 2 and 16 in the first round this year."

The Jets are working out Ty Simpson

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) greets Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ty Simpson had a razor sharp throwing session today. His accuracy and tempo stood out.



Next up for Simpson: a private workout with the Jets scheduled for this Friday.



The Jets own picks 2 and 16 in the first round this year. https://t.co/sKq1i4kVTt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 25, 2026

Simpson is widely expected to be the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He played in 15 games for Alabama in 2025 and threw for 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. On top of that, he rushed for 93 yards on the ground and added two rushing touchdowns. Simpson's best trait is his accuracy. He went 305-for-473 passing in 2025, good for 64.5 percent.

The biggest negative about Simpson as a quarterback prospect is his experience. Before the 2025 season, he had more than 25 total pass attempts in any other season of his college career. Simpson logged five passing attempts in 2022, 20 passing attempts in 2023, 25 passing attempts in 2024 and then the 473 passing attempts in 2025.

There's no denying the fact that there's talent there. But he doesn't have much experience as a starter under his belt and he has alright size. Simpson was listed at 6'1'' and 211 pounds at the combine. With Simpson, a team is going to get an intriguing talent, but a project. Will that be the Jets? It's a real question. Mock drafts have floated Simpson as a fit for New York numerous times so far this offseason at No. 16.

The Jets are doing exactly what they should be doing by leaving no stone unturned and meeting with all of the top quarterback prospects. With where the Jets are as a franchise, arguably it may not be worth it to use the No. 16 pick on a project. Instead, using a second-rounder or even a fourth-rounder (New York currently doesn't have a third-round pick) would be a better path to go. The 2027 NFL Draft is going to be much better for quarterbacks. If the Jets use their first few picks on guys who can help fix other roster holes — like the edge or No. 2 receiver, it will only help whoever the Jets do eventually find to be the long-term answer at quarterback. Again, Simpson is talented and the Jets absolutely should work him out, but unless he falls to the second round, he may not be worth one of the first-round picks New York has.