Jets Make Their Breece Hall Intentions Crystal Clear

The New York Jets are looking to keep Breece Hall in town for at least the 2026 season and got yet another positive update on that front on Sunday morning.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported on X that the Jets are continuing to "actively negotiate" with Hall's representatives with the hopes of avoiding the use of either the franchise tag or the transition tag in favor of a long-term deal instead.

"The Jets are and continue to actively negotiate with Breece Hall's representatives in hopes of reaching an agreement contract, per sources. The preference is not the tag," Hughes wrote.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey already made it very clear during combine week that the expectation is that Hall will be back in 2026. If that wasn't already clear, which it should be, this update furthers the point even more. The Jets clearly want to keep Hall at all costs at this moment. If a long-term deal doesn't get done, Mougey did allude to the idea of utilizing one of the tags.

The Jets RB is someone to watch

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around," Mougey said. "I've said that for the past year since I got here. Breece is a good player, and we want to find a way to keep him around. We've been going through that process and are still doing so. We have a week to find out, if we can't get to an agreement, which way we'll go with the tag."

He continued.

"Yeah, we'll find a way to keep Breece here if we can't get a deal done," Mougey said.

Getting a multi-year deal done would, of course, be better than the one-year franchise/transition tag. The tag essentially limits a player's options. Therefore, there have been plenty of times over the years in which someone was tagged and either didn't sign it, held out or requested a trade afterward. It's a good tool for the team, but it can lead to hard feelings.

If the Jets can get a long-term deal done with Hall instead, it would just be better overall for both sides. Then, this discussion about Hall's future wouldn't have to be held next year as well. A deal isn't done, but this is positive.