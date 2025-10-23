Jets' Breece Hall Floated As Trade Target For Multiple Contenders
The New York Jets need to be sellers at the trade deadline. It's the only avenue that makes sense this year.
The Jets are the only winless team in the league at this point. They have a few valuable assets on their team that they could move in a big trade or two this season. The top candidate to be moved this year is running back Breece Hall.
Hall's contract expires at the end of the season, and the Jets seem unlikely to re-sign him in free agency. As a result, a trade is the outcome that makes the most sense for New York.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals as potential landing spots in a midseason trade for Hall.
Breece Hall is likely headed to a new home this season
"It's not hard to see why teams would be calling about Breece Hall, who is likely the best running back who could realistically be available this season," Knox wrote. "It's also not hard to envision why the Jets could be open to moving the 24-year-old for the right price. New York is sitting at 0-7, and he is an impending 2026 free agent. While the running back has accounted for nearly a third (612) of New York's scrimmage yards this season, now is a reasonable time for a trade.
"However, the Jets reportedly won't let anyone go for a budget return. Hall has two seasons with 1,300-plus scrimmage yards on his resume and is the sort of high-volume back who could lead a backfield that currently lacks one."
The Cardinals are dealing with a few running back injuries. If they want any sort of chance to make a run for the playoffs this year, they need to make a trade like this one.
The Chargers are the best fit for Hall this year. They're down two star running backs this season, so a trade for Hall would fit perfectly. To make matters better, Hall could be re-signed as a tandem back with rookie Omarion Hampton for the next few years.
Trading Hall makes the most sense for the Jets. It seems inevitable at this point.
More NFL: Sudden Tyrod Taylor Injury Throws Wrench In Jets' Week 8 QB Battle