Sudden Tyrod Taylor Injury Throws Wrench In Jets' Week 8 QB Battle

The Jets have a quarterback battle ongoing in Week 8...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are in a horrible spot as a franchise right now. They're the only winless team in football, which places them firmly at the bottom of the league for the time being. The Jets have showed signs of life on a few occasions, but they've looked dead for the last few weeks.

Their defense has turned the season around, but the offense has fallen flat on its face, beginning with the Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Justin Fields was sacked nine times for 55 yards in the contest while only throwing for 45 yards. That means he reistered negative 10 passing yards on the game, resulting in a lot of the media calling for Aaron Glenn to bench him.

Fields struggled again in Week 7. He was horrible in the first half against the Carolina Panthers and Glenn finally made the decision to bench Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Tyrod Taylor dealing with a minor injury after Jets bench Justin Fields

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Taylor didn't play well either, turning the ball over multiple times. But he was still able to move the ball down the field much better than Fields did. The Jets seemed to have life with Taylor on the field, even though he threw a pair of interceptions in his half of football.

As a result, Glenn has a huge decision on his plate. The Jets could continue to start Fields, though it might go against what's best for the team right now. But the Jets' quarterback battle recently had a wrench thrown in it.

Taylor recently popped up on the injury report for the Jets with a knee injury. He's considered day-to-day going forward, which could make the decision more difficult.

It would be hard for the Jets to decide to start Taylor if he's banged up going into the week. If there's a chance he might not play, there's almost no chance the Jets can prepare for him as the starter.

Most of the media seems to believe Taylor will start this week, but it's hard to imagine that being the case with his injured knee.

Published
