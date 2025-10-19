Jets Country

Jets' Breece Hall Leaves Game With Injury As Trade Rumors Swirl

Breece Hall left the Week 7 game against the Panthers with an apparent injury...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Going into Week 7, the New York Jets were the only winless team in football. They sat at the bottom of the league as one of the worst teams in football for the entire year, but their struggles are seemingly reaching a new low.

The Jets' offense was horrible in Week 6 and it was horrible during the first half of Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, too. Quarterback Justin Fields has struggled horribly over the last two weeks and Jets fans are seemingly fed up. In Week 7, Fields was drilled by a late hit and left the game momentarily. Fields ended up returning to the game after being evaluated.

Star running back Breece Hall suffered an injury during the game, too. Hall suffered this injury late in the first half before spiking his helmet in frustration.

Breece Hall's injury could long-term impact on Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hall's injury is going to have a huge impact on the Jets.

First of all, the Jets are already without backup running back Braelon Allen. Allen is seemingly out for the next few weeks and there's a chance he doesn't return at all this season. Isaiah Davis is the next running back on the depth chart.

But the biggest issue with this potential injury is the impact it could have on the trade market.

Hall is the Jets' top trade chip this season. He's in the final years of his contract, which means the Jets will need to re-sign him in the offseason or Hall is going to leave for a new team. As a result, there have been a lot of rumors swirling around his name.

Given the fact the Jets seem unlikely to sign him to a new deal, making a trade would be the best-case scenario. The Jets could likely land a fourth-round pick at the very least for Hall, but if he's injured, his trade market is murky.

The Jets are going to struggle to move the ball for as long as Hall is out. With Fields struggling as much as he has, Hall has been the top playmaker on offense beside the injured Garrett Wilson.

More NFL: Jets' Justin Fields Leaves Game With Injury After Brutal Late Hit

Published |Modified
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News