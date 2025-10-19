Jets' Breece Hall Leaves Game With Injury As Trade Rumors Swirl
Going into Week 7, the New York Jets were the only winless team in football. They sat at the bottom of the league as one of the worst teams in football for the entire year, but their struggles are seemingly reaching a new low.
The Jets' offense was horrible in Week 6 and it was horrible during the first half of Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, too. Quarterback Justin Fields has struggled horribly over the last two weeks and Jets fans are seemingly fed up. In Week 7, Fields was drilled by a late hit and left the game momentarily. Fields ended up returning to the game after being evaluated.
Star running back Breece Hall suffered an injury during the game, too. Hall suffered this injury late in the first half before spiking his helmet in frustration.
Breece Hall's injury could long-term impact on Jets
Hall's injury is going to have a huge impact on the Jets.
First of all, the Jets are already without backup running back Braelon Allen. Allen is seemingly out for the next few weeks and there's a chance he doesn't return at all this season. Isaiah Davis is the next running back on the depth chart.
But the biggest issue with this potential injury is the impact it could have on the trade market.
Hall is the Jets' top trade chip this season. He's in the final years of his contract, which means the Jets will need to re-sign him in the offseason or Hall is going to leave for a new team. As a result, there have been a lot of rumors swirling around his name.
Given the fact the Jets seem unlikely to sign him to a new deal, making a trade would be the best-case scenario. The Jets could likely land a fourth-round pick at the very least for Hall, but if he's injured, his trade market is murky.
The Jets are going to struggle to move the ball for as long as Hall is out. With Fields struggling as much as he has, Hall has been the top playmaker on offense beside the injured Garrett Wilson.
