Jets' Justin Fields Leaves Game With Injury After Brutal Late Hit

Jets quarterback Justin Fields suffered a crushing hit in Week 7 against the Panthers...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The New York Jets suffered a crushing loss in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. They posted negative 10 net passing yards in the game after throwing for 45 yards and losing 55 yards to sacks. In Week 7, the Jets and quarterback Justin Fields had a lot to prove against the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets didn't get off to a fast start against the Panthers. In fact, they didn't score in the first quarter. As they began their drive early in the second quarter, Fields took a carry around the left side before sliding for a five yard gain.

But as Fields slid, he was drilled by a Panthers defender. Fields remained down momentarily before springing to his feet and attempting to run it off. A few seconds after the hit, a fight broke out between the Jets and the Panthers as New York came to its quarterback's defense.

Justin Fields leaves game, quickly returns after brutal late hit

Fields exited to the medical tent for a few minutes before emerging with his helmet. After missing the rest of the drive, Fields returned to the game for the Jets.

The Jets and their fan base should be thrilled with the team's decision to defend Fields. That speaks volumes to the offense's respect for their signal caller, despite the media's lack of belief in him.

Fields is always a risk to face injuries with how much he runs the ball. Defenses seem to always hit him with their best shot, too. This is the second injury scare Fields has been through in seven weeks with the Jets.

But after returning from the medical tent, the Jets continued to dial up runs for Fields. They're not going to hesitate to continue running their quarterback, despite these injury scares.

The Jets need to find a way to move the ball on offense. Their offense has struggled in the first half against the Panthers and it struggled last week against the Broncos. Fields' legs are the X-factor, even with the injury scares.

Zach Pressnell
