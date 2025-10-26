Aaron Glenn Makes Confident Justin Fields Statement After Jets First Win
The New York Jets entered Week 8 as the only winless team in football, but they stole a victory from the jaws of defeat with a late game trick play touchdown to lift them over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Jets benched quarterback Justin Fields in Week 7, but were forced to turn to him in Week 8 after Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a knee injury. Fields looked great on Sunday and helped lead the Jets to this upset victory.
Fields finished the game 21 for 32 in the air for 244 yards and a touchdown. He carried the ball 11 times for 31 yards and led multiple touchdown drives late in the game to secure the win. And Fields' teammates weren't surprised by the impressive performance.
"He balled out today, showed us who he is and I'm proud of him," running back Isaiah Davis said after the game when asked about Fields.
Fields looked accurate and decisive behind a stout offensive line. He wasn't sacked a single time in Week 8.
Aaron Glenn defends Justin Fields after Week 8 victory
"He never wavers, never gets to high and never gets too low," edge rusher Jermaine Johnson said about Fields.
But it was head coach Aaron Glenn who came to Fields' defense the most. Glenn has defended Fields for months and the young quarterback certainly repaid his coach's trust on Sunday.
"He's primed to be able to handle situations like this. It's so unfair to him, that he gets criticized so much," Glenn said when talking about Fields after the win. "He's the perfect person to be able to handle everything that's been thrown at him."
Fields is often dragged in the media for poor performances, but the Jets opened the playbook for him in Week 8 and he was impressive.
With a performance like this, there's a good chance the Jets roll forward with him as their starting quarterback again. It seemed like the team was going to turn to Taylor, but Fields is the right choice at this point.
The Jets need to continue to give Fields the chance to stretch the field rather than playing conservative the entire time.
More NFL: Jets' All-Pro Superstar Getting Buzz As Trade Target For Chargers