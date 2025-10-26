Jets Country

Aaron Glenn Makes Confident Justin Fields Statement After Jets First Win

The Jets have finally secured their first win of the season...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets entered Week 8 as the only winless team in football, but they stole a victory from the jaws of defeat with a late game trick play touchdown to lift them over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets benched quarterback Justin Fields in Week 7, but were forced to turn to him in Week 8 after Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a knee injury. Fields looked great on Sunday and helped lead the Jets to this upset victory.

Fields finished the game 21 for 32 in the air for 244 yards and a touchdown. He carried the ball 11 times for 31 yards and led multiple touchdown drives late in the game to secure the win. And Fields' teammates weren't surprised by the impressive performance.

"He balled out today, showed us who he is and I'm proud of him," running back Isaiah Davis said after the game when asked about Fields.

Fields looked accurate and decisive behind a stout offensive line. He wasn't sacked a single time in Week 8.

Aaron Glenn defends Justin Fields after Week 8 victory

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glen
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacts in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He never wavers, never gets to high and never gets too low," edge rusher Jermaine Johnson said about Fields.

But it was head coach Aaron Glenn who came to Fields' defense the most. Glenn has defended Fields for months and the young quarterback certainly repaid his coach's trust on Sunday.

"He's primed to be able to handle situations like this. It's so unfair to him, that he gets criticized so much," Glenn said when talking about Fields after the win. "He's the perfect person to be able to handle everything that's been thrown at him."

Fields is often dragged in the media for poor performances, but the Jets opened the playbook for him in Week 8 and he was impressive.

With a performance like this, there's a good chance the Jets roll forward with him as their starting quarterback again. It seemed like the team was going to turn to Taylor, but Fields is the right choice at this point.

The Jets need to continue to give Fields the chance to stretch the field rather than playing conservative the entire time.

More NFL: Jets' All-Pro Superstar Getting Buzz As Trade Target For Chargers

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News