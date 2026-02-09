Jets' Breece Hall Makes Telling Super Bowl Comment Ahead of Free Agency

The New York Jets' most high-profile free agent was watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, and he wanted what the Jets seemingly can't have.

Running back Breece Hall has never appeared in an NFL postseason game. He watched the action at Levi's Stadium as the Seattle Seahawks slowly dismantled the New England Patriots and fellow running back and 2022 draftee Kenneth Walker III claimed Most Valuable Player honors.

And as he prepared to hit free agency next month, Hall had a vow to appear in a game that no one in a Jets uniform has experienced since January of 1969.

Breece Hall sees himself in a Super Bowl

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In a tweet, the 24-year-old Hall predicted that someday, he would get to step between the white lines and compete for a Super Bowl.

Hope I get to experience football on this stage. Everything on the line. I’ll get there one day. I know it…🏁 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) February 9, 2026

Any competitor who makes it to the NFL, let alone one who flashes All-Pro talent levels like Hall at times, has to believe they can play for a Super Bowl someday. But as Hall gets ready to hit the open market, one has to wonder if he believes there's ever any chance the Jets as a team can get there.

This past season, Hall posted a career-best 1,065 rushing yards, though he only averaged 4.4 yards per carry, the third-best of his four seasons in the NFL. He was far from the main reason, though, that the 3-14 Jets weren't anything close to a Super Bowl contender.

The Jets have the longest playoff drought in North American major pro sports, now going 15 seasons strong since their run to the AFC conference title game during the 2010 season.

Hall joins a loaded free-agent running back class that includes Walker, fresh off his MVP trophy, as well as names like Javonte Willams, Travis Etienne, Rico Dowdle, and Kenneth Gainwell.

When the market opens in March, we'll probably find out quickly where Hall plans to compete for his Super Bowl, and the smart bet would be outside East Rutherford, N.J.

