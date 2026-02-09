Chances are, the New York Jets will have a different starting quarterback when the 2026 season kicks off. While Justin Fields is currently under contract for another season, it's possible the former first-round pick will be cut or traded from the team.

The truth is, that with the Jets hiring a new offensive coordinator in Frank Reich, he'll likely want to bring in his own quarterback. Fields might not be in Reich's plans.

Even if the Jets do let Fields play out the final season of his two-year contract, they'll surely bring in some competition for the starting role. They may even turn to the trade market to get their mission accomplished.

Eagles' Tanner McKee Emerges as Potential Jets Trade Target

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Jets will surely evaluate all their options to solve the team's biggest weakness this offseason. Despite owning the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there is only one quarterback projected to be a first-round selection, and he's expected to be taken with the first pick.

That means the Jets will feel compelled to solve their QB position well before the draft arrives in April. Free agency could present some options. With the Jets potentially having 11 draft selections, they could try trading for their next QB, too.

Recently, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt had another Jets trade idea for fans to keep an eye on: Tanner McKee of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Reich also has a close relationship with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Tanner McKee fits the physical mold of a Reich QB," Rosenblatt wrote.

McKee is the primary backup to Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. There's no guarantee the Eagles are ready to consider trade offers for McKee, but his name has come up in past trade rumors.

The former 188th overall pick entered the league as a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with the Eagles. Now 25-years-old, the 6-foot-6 QB has started two games in the NFL. He's completed 61.4% of his passes for 597 yards, 5 TDs, and one interception, leading the Eagles to a 1-1 record.

With McKee entering the final year of his rookie contract, it's possible the Eagles are ready to consider trade offers for the Stanford product. If so, the Jets would be getting a quarterback at a bargain rate, with McKee set to have a cap hit of just $1.19 million in 2026.

Of course, it all depends on the cost, and what the Jets would be willing to trade for an unproven quarterback who may have untapped potential. If the Eagles are willing to listen to trade offers for McKee, the Jets likely wouldn't be the only ones presenting a trade offer for the pocket passer.

