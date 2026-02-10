Jets' Breece Hall May Not Be Done in New York After All

Will the New York Jets find a way to retain Breece Hall this offseason?

Outside of the quarterback position, this is the team's biggest question as the offseason starts to really pick up steam. We should start to hear a bit more in the coming weeks. A lot of February around the National Football League is attributed to the Super Bowl and then to the NFL Scouting Combine. In March, we'll see free agency begin and the new league year, which will really get things started.

An important date to watch for Jets fans will be March 3rd. That is the deadline for teams to have players either the franchise tag or the transition tag. The reason why that date is important for Jets fans is that if New York can't get an extension done with Hall ahead of time, using one of the tags would be a way to keep the young running back in town, rather than reaching the open market. While a long-term deal would be ideal, one thing that is positive is the fact that ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that tagging Hall is "on the table" if a deal doesn't get done, while joining "The Jake Asman Show."

The Jets should absolutely retain Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"To me, the next really interesting question as we get closer to free agency is what are they going to do with Breece Hall? I think tagging is on the table. I could see them using one of the tags, either transition or franchise on Breece Hall to try and keep him because I think if he gets to market, I think he will be gone."

Jets general manager Darren Mougey has alluded to the idea of New York wanting to keep Hall.

"Breece is a good player," Mougey said back in early January. "I want as many good players back as we can. Like I mentioned, I probably met with 50 players yesterday. Met with Breece yesterday. Had a lot of good conversations."

If the two sides can't work out a long-term deal, using one of the tags would at least make sure that Hall is back for one more season, at least.

