New Breece Hall Update Gives Jets Hope for 2026

Will the New York Jets retain Breece Hall this offseason?

That's one of the biggest questions that is going to hang over the franchise for the foreseeable future. Hall is a pending free agent and has a projected market value of just over $41 million across four seasons, according to Spotrac.

ESPN shared a column highlighting the top "re-signing decisions" each team is facing this offseason. Jets insider Rich Cimini gave a brief update on Hall and noted that the team "would like" to figure out a long-term deal with the star running back.

The Jets need to find a way to keep Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"New York Jets," Cimini wrote. "RB Breece Hall. The Jets could've moved Hall at the Nov. 4 trade deadline, but they retained him for a reason: They would like to work out a long-term deal. Hall rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards and, although it wasn't his best all-around season (his receiving numbers plummeted), he did enough to win over coach Aaron Glenn.

"The Jets are committed to the run game, so it makes sense to keep their RB1. The question is, how much are the Jets willing to pay? Hall, entering his age-25 season, would be in high demand across the league, which is why the Jets could utilize the franchise or transition tag on him."

In a perfect world, the two sides come together on a long-term deal and put the discussion to rest. The fact that an insider like Cimini noted that the team wants to get a deal done sounds in line with what Darren Mougey said when asked about the idea of keeping Hall early in the offseason.

"Breece is a good player," Mougey said back in early January. "I want as many good players back as we can. Like I mentioned, I probably met with 50 players yesterday. Met with Breece yesterday. Had a lot of good conversations."

The Jets would be wise to keep Hall around and it sounds like the team is at least interested in the idea.

