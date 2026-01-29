Why Jets-Kyler Murray Blockbuster Isn't As Crazy As It Sounds

The New York Jets desperately need to add a quarterback this offseason or they're at risk of being the clear worst team in the league next season. The Las Vegas Raiders seem primed to select Fernando Mendoza at pick No. 1, which would leave the Jets with the clear worst quarterback room in the sport.

But the Jets don't need the No. 1 overall pick to upgrade over Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook. They could dive into free agency and land a name like Malik Willis, who's looked solid as a backup. But they could also look to swing a huge trade.

The top name on the trade block is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray is a former top draft pick with a lot of potential still left untapped. But do the Jets really have what it takes to pull off a blockbuster?

Jets have the draft capital to pull off blockbuster for Kyler Murray

The Jets would be the perfect landing spot for Murray and it's a lot more realistic than many give the Jets credit for.

New York has plenty of draft capital to trade in a potential deal. It was able to secure five first round picks over the next two years by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. They also have three second round picks over the next two years. That's eight draft picks across the first two rounds in the next two drafts.

No matter what the Cardinals are asking for Murray, the Jets have enough draft capital to get a deal done.

The fit is better than many think, too.

While the Jets have been notoriously bad at developing quarterbacks, Murray is already fairly developed. The Jets have a very run heavy offense in place that's centered around a mobile quarterback with a lot of designed quarterback runs. They wouldn't need to change the offense much to fit Murray's playstyle.

The young offensive line up front would provide Murray with more protection than he was getting in Arizona, too.

