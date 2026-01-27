New Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft has Jets Skipping QB at No. 16

The New York Jets don't have just one roster hole to fill this offseason.

The Jets went 3-14 in 2025 and have gotten a lot of flak this offseason already, but they are far from the only team that was a mess in 2025 and needs to do a lot this offseason. The Jets were one of four teams that went 3-14, along with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and the Arizona Cardinals. The Jets have taken their fair share of national heat this offseason, but fortunately, they are loaded with salary cap space and plenty of draft picks to start to right the ship.

Much has been said about the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, but the Jets also have the No. 16 pick and the No. 33 pick, as well, early in the draft. NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah dropped his first mock draft of the offseason on Monday and it was a good one in New York's favor. Jeremiah mocked Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese to the Jets at No. 2, which has been the popular pick out there in early speculation. With Fernando Mendoza expected to go No. 1 overall, the No. 2 pick is easier to predict. Reese is expected to be the best player available. It would not be shocking to see him go to the Jets.

The Jets need another high-end WR

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 16 pick is trickier. Do you go with a quarterback project? Or add a weapon elsewhere? Ty Simpson, Alabama quarterback, has been a popular pick for the Jets in mock drafts so far. Jeremiah went in a different direction: Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate.

"No. 16: New York Jets - Carnell Tate," Jeremiah wrote. "This would be a value pick, but we see talented receivers go in this area of the draft year after year (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Justin Jefferson). The Jets pair former Ohio State star Garrett Wilson with a fellow Buckeye."

The 2027 NFL Draft is widely expected to be much better for quarterbacks than 2026. If the Jets add a defensive player who has been compared to Micah Parsons at No. 2 and follow up with a legit No. 2 receiver on a rookie deal at No. 16, that would be a phenomenal start to the draft. Tate had 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games in 2025.

The Jets easily could take a quarterback project at No. 33 and turn to a veteran in free agency or the trade market. If the Jets could pull off moves like this, the offense immediately would look a bit more interesting with Garrett Wilson, Tate, Adonai Mitchell, and Mason Taylor. If Breece Hall returns, that would only make it more dynamic.

