Jets Get Positive Update in Potential Pursuit of QB Kirk Cousins

The New York Jets are rebuilding right now and they desperately need to find a new quarterback before next season begins.

They took a risk on Justin Fields in free agency, and it didn't pay off. Now they're expected to cut Fields before the offseason ends. As a result, they need a new quarterback and there don't seem to be any draft options, outside of Fernando Mendoza, who could be franchise starters.

With that in mind, the Jets could look to add a bridge quarterback and they recently received a positive update in their pursuit of one of the better options on the market.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Falcons are expected to release quarterback Kirk Cousins before the new league year in March. Cousins has been closely linked to the Jets this offseason and his release would make it easier for the Jets to add him in the coming months.

Falcons expected to release Jets target Kirk Cousins

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to be released before the start of the new league year in March, allowing him to choose where or if he wants to play in 2026, league sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote. "The Falcons recently restructured Cousins' contract with the idea that it would be easier for both sides if the four-time Pro Bowler was released sooner rather than later, giving Cousins the optionality that he wanted and adding financial flexibility for Atlanta."

Cousins has been connected to the Jets for weeks as a potential trade target, but the money has always been the biggest issue with this idea. Nobody seems to want to pay Cousins the money that the Falcons gave him on his massive contract.

But if the Falcons release him, the Jets wouldn't have to worry about the massive deal that he's been attached to. The Jets could sign him as a bridge quarterback for a rookie this year or a rookie in next year's draft. Cousins would be able to mentor a younger quarterback and help the offense get off his feet.

While he's not a star anymore, the veteran quarterback still has some gas left in the tank. He would be a solid addition for the Jets.

