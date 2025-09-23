Jets CB Bashed After New York's Disastrous 0-3 Start
Coming into the season, the New York Jets were supposed to have a stout defense led by first year head coach Aaron Glenn. But through three weeks, this defense has been horrendous. They're allowing just over 30 points per game through three weeks, including a few embarassing drives.
The unit as a whole has been bad, but the secondary might be one of the worst in football right now.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently bashed cornerback Michael Carter II for his play early in the season, even going as far as to call the defensive back one of the worst slot corners in football this year.
Jets' CB Michael Carter II under fire after horrible start to season
"The New York Jets' secondary has been one of the team's most disappointing position groups through the first three weeks of the season, and much of the criticism has been directed at free-agent addition Brandon Stephens," Fried wrote. "That criticism is understandable, given that Stephens, signed to a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason, has struggled to start his Jets career. He's mostly resembled the Baltimore Ravens version of himself — a player who was one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL.
"But despite what most Jets fans probably think, Stephens hasn't been the team's worst cornerback through the first three games of the year. That unfortunate distinction likely belongs to starting nickel cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter has been one of the NFL’s worst slot corners this season, and unlike Stephens, who has at least shown some tackling ability, he’s been a liability in every phase of the game."
Carter might be the worst defensive back on the Jets right now, which is saying a lot considering how poorly Brandon Stephens has played. To make matters worse, Sauce Gardner hasn't been good aside from a solid Week 1.
The Jets need Carter to step up going forward. They don't have many other slot corner options on the team, so it seems like they're going to roll with him until the wheels fall off.
The Jets' defense stands no chance against high powered offenses if their cornerbacks are going to struggle this much.
More NFL: Jets Already Have Next Breakout Star Emerging Before Their Eyes