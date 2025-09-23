Jets Already Have Next Breakout Star Emerging Before Their Eyes
The New York Jets aren't off to the start to the season that they were likely imagining. Through three weeks, the Jets are 0-3 with a pair of heartbreaking losses and a crushing defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
But there's a silver lining in this bad start. A few players have continued to look solid throughout the early portion of the season. The Jets have a few stars already emerging before their eyes, which says a lot about their future.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently called Jowon Briggs one of the biggest winners from Week 3's loss. Briggs was acquired in a shocking offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns.
Jowon Briggs continues to shine early in the season
"There were bright spots, as a few players made plays that gave the Jets a chance to steal the win late. But there were also costly mistakes and underwhelming performances that ultimately swung the outcome," Fried wrote. "As the Jets sit at 0-3, the margin for error is gone. Let’s break down the biggest winners and losers from Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to Tampa Bay. The Jets might have found a keeper in Jowon Briggs. One week after his dominant performance against the Bills, Briggs was once again excellent against a beaten-up Bucs offensive line.
"The former seventh-round pick finished the game with a 79.8 Pro Football Focus grade, which was the second-highest on the roster according to preliminary grading. He only had one pressure, but he also managed to draw two holding penalties. Briggs has carved out an important role in the middle of this Jets' defense, giving the team an impressive trio (alongside Williams and Harrison Phillips) to build around."
Briggs has been very disruptive alongside Harrison Phillips and Quinnen Williams on the Jets' defensive line.
His production goes far beyond the stat sheet, too. Briggs is constantly pushing the offensive line into the quarterback's lap, disrupting plays before they can get off the ground. He's solid in run defense, too.
The Jets were able to land him for very minimal draft capital in the offseason. This is already looking like a steal of a deal for the Jets and another disastrous deal for the Browns.
