Jets CB Kris Boyd Breaks Silence With Uplifting Message After Shooting
It was a scary weekend for the New York Jets as veteran defensive back Kris Boyd was shot early on Sunday morning In Manhattan outside of the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street.
Since then, Boyd has been hospitalized and has been recovering.
On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shared a positive update on the 29-year-old noting that he is going to come out of the situation "really, really well."
"The first thing I thought about was he just had a kid. So I’m thinking about his wife, I’m thinking about his kid, and I just want to make sure that he’s okay,” Glenn said. “And that’s the only thing that really went through my mind. … There’s a process to this, which I won’t get into, but I’m happy that he’s going to come out of this thing really, really well.”
The New York Jets DB took to social media with an update
Boyd shared his first message as well on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself smiling in his hospital bed with a message for the fans:
"God is real, God is powerful! I'm sorry I have no words at the moment," Boyd wrote. "Just grateful! I'm coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!"
It was a horrible situation, but fortunately, Boyd's first public comments since the situation are extremely positive.
Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media shared that Boyd also texted his teammates in the aftermath of the shooting to let them know that he is going to be alright.
"But an improving Boyd was able to lift the spirits of his concerned teammates from his hospital bed this week with an encouraging update on his recovery," Vasquez said.
“He texted us in the group text and said he was good,” Jets cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers said as transcribed by Vasquez. “We’ve been praying for him each and every day.
It's been a tough time for the franchise, but things seem to be trending in the right direction.
