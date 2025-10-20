Jets-Chargers Trade Buzz Reaching New Peak While Injuries Pile Up
The New York Jets are the worst team in the NFL right now. They're the only winless team in football after seven weeks, which isn't where the coaching staff and players imagined this team would be at this point in the season.
The Jets have some big trade decisions to make in the coming weeks. They're facing the decision whether to trade Breece Hall, which is going to be the most crucial one for their future. Trading Hall would net the Jets a draft pick or two in return, but they'd be losing the star running back.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Los Angeles Chargers as the top trade fit for Hall in a deal this season.
Breece Hall makes sense for the Chargers this year
"Like Phillips, New York Jets running back Breece Hall is an impending free agent. He's also drawn trade interest as the Jets continue with their winless season," Knox wrote. "The Jets may not be inclined to move Johnson, a 2023 Pro Bowler who is under contract through 2026—though a reunion with Robert Saleh in San Francisco would certainly make sense for him.
"They should be open to moving Hall. New York isn't far into its latest rebuild, and it wouldn't make sense to invest heavily in a second-tier running back. Hall would make a lot of sense for the Chargers, who have already lost Najee Harris for the season and who also have Omarion Hampton on injured reserve. Hall's dual-threat ability would mesh well with Greg Roman's offense, and he'd give L.A.'s offense a significant boost."
The Chargers have been crushed with running back injuries and their ground game hasn't recovered from it. Najee Harris is out for the season with a torn achillies while Omarion Hampton sits on the sidelines for the foreseeable future with an injury, too. Adding Hall would give the team a bellcow back for the rest of the season, while he could split time with Hampton when he returns.
The Jets need to be focused on the future, which likely means cutting ties with Hall and loading up on draft picks. It's a hard decision to make, but since the Jets don't seem to be looking for a contract extension with the running back, a trade makes the most sense.
