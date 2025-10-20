Justin Fields 'Reaches New Low' After Being Benched By Jets
The New York Jets have been struggling recently. Through the first few weeks, aside from the Buffalo Bills game, the Jets' offense had been fine while the defense had been getting gashed. But since Jermaine Johnson returned in Week 6, the Jets' defense has been stout. This unit put together solid performances in back-to-back weeks against the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
But unfortunately for New York, these performances didn't result in a win, as Justin Fields and the Jets offense struggled tremendously.
In Week 6, Fields recorded negative 10 net passing yards as he threw for 45 yards and was sacked for 55 yards. In Week 7, Fields didn't look much better. He struggled during the first hal of the game and was booed by the home crowd. Coming out of half time, the Jets started Tyrod Taylor, officially benching Fields for the second half.
Justin Fields reaches rock bottom after being benched by Jets
Taylor wasn't much better, but the Jets at least had a chance to move the ball for the most part. Taylor tossed a few interceptions and didn't find the end zone. The Jets offense was stagnant, failing to record a touchdown for the second consecutive week.
After the game, Fields revealed that this is a new low for him, which could come as a shock, considering how rocky his NFL career has been.
"I'm probably at a low right now. The old me would feel a certain type of way," Fields said after the 13-6 loss to the Panthers, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Nothing can break me."
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn't commit to a startign quarterback for Week 8 when talking to the media. It seems like the Jets' two quarterbacks will be battling for the job throughout the week in practice. It could be a makeshift, midseason quarterback battle between the pair.
Either way, the Jets season is already lost. They're 0-7 and headed for a top five pick in the NFL Draft. New York needs to find its franchise quarterback in the draft before it loses more seasons to failure like this.
