Jets-Chargers Trade Could Make Sense After Crushing Omarion Hampton Injury
The New York Jets have some very intriguing trade pieces on their roster. Given the fact they're 0-5 on the year and potentially looking at a huge rebuild, there's a chance they could trade players like Allen Lazard, Quincy Williams, and Breece Hall in the coming weeks.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently discussed Hall as a trade chip for the Jets.
"It's been a largely dismal season for the Jets offense, but Hall remains as tantalizing a talent as ever, showcasing the same game-changing burst he's always had en route to 5.3 yards per carry and 501 total yards through the first five games of this season," Landers wrote. "You can imagine that executives around the league turn on his tape and imagine what he might look like in a more functional offense that will give him more room to work without putting too much wear and tear on his body.
"Like Williams, Hall is on an expiring contract. Also like Williams, he plays a position that shouldn't be a big priority for the Jets at this point in their competitive lifecycle. He's exactly the sort of player that a contender could talk themselves into as the final piece of an offensive puzzle, and as such it feels like it's a matter of when rather than if New York sends him elsewhere."
Breece Hall would be the perfect fit to replace Omarion Hampton
Although Landers didn't link Hall to any teams, the Los Angeles Chargers could quickly emerge as a potential suitor after Omarion Hampton's Week 5 injury and the corresponding move to the injured reserve.
The Chargers lost Najee Harris to a season-ending injury earlier this season. With Hampton on the sidelines for at least the next four weeks, the Chargers are left with Hassan Haskins as their starting running back. It's not necessarily the best option to lead a Jim Harbaugh NFL offense.
Trading for Hall would give the team a healthy running back to take over as the lead back. When Hampton returns, the Chargers would have a terrific one-two punch in the backfield, similar to what the Detroit Lions have with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
The Jets likely aren't going to re-sign Hall at the end of the season, so a trade right now makes the most sense. If they can get some value from the desperate Chargers, that would be the best case scenario.