Jets Reunite With WR After Sudden Week 5 Release
The New York Jets and first year head coach Aaron Glenn are off to the worst start in the NFL this season. They're 0-5 on the season and have already seen a season's full of horrendous mistakes.
In Week 1, the Jets had a victory in their hands, but kick returner Xavier Gipson fumbled it away in the second half, allowing Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers to walk away with the victory. The Jets quickly cut ties with Gipson after the game.
In Week 2, the Jets were destroyed by the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields suffered a concussion and the Jets were left helpless. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stole a game from the Jets after drilling a game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock.
Week 4 saw wide receiver Isaiah Williams commit multiple special teams mistakes, which led to his eventual cut directly before Week 5's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Jets re-sign kick returner Isaiah Williams, add him to practice squad
Williams never made an impact for the Jets as a wide receiver. He ended up as the kick returner for New York after some injuries and the team's decision to cut Gipson. But Williams made more mistakes as the return man than Gipson did. Williams fumbled in Week 4, allowing the Miami Dolphins to take a two-possession lead, which ended up burying the Jets. Williams also called for a fair catch on a punt inside the five yard line rather than allowing it to roll into the end zone.
But after the Week 5 game with the Cowboys, the Jets opted to re-sign Williams to the practice squad. He spent two days off the team before New York added him back.
There's a chance that Williams can carve out a role on the team on special teams. He has all the potential in the world if he can put the pieces together, but for now, the Jets will be left to polish his potential on the practice squad. The decision to reunite with him is as shocking as the initial decision to cut him.