Jets Coach Responds After Baker Mayfield's Fiery Postgame Comments
The New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers matched up in Week 3 and it turned out to be one of the best games of the season. The Jets matched up with former edge rusher Haason Reddick for the first time since his departure from New York. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was going against the coach, Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, that he says cut him when he was on the Carolina Panthers.
The game was back and forth, but the Buccaneers ended up coming out on top after Mayfield led a game-winning drive, resulting in a field goal with no time left on the clock.
After the game, the Buccaneers quarterback fired a shot at the Jets' defensive coordinator, calling the game "personal" to him.
“Their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one who cut me in Carolina. A lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick. Former Jet. A lot of people," Mayfield said after the 29-27 Buccaneers victory over the Jets.
Steve Wilks responds to Baker Mayfield's postgame comments
A grudge like this is very easy to hold in football, as being cut isn't something a player forgets, especially when they make as drastic of a career turnaround as Mayfield did.
But Wilks recently clapped back at Mayfield's comments.
“I don’t think an interim coach has much say over personnel. If that were the case, I wouldn’t have gotten rid of our best player, Christian McCaffrey," Wilks said in response to Mayfield's fiery comments last week.
Wilks' response is mature, but direct. While Mayfield blames him for being cut, it seems as though Wilks is suggesting he didn't have much say in the decision.
Carolina also traded Christian McCaffrey that season, which likely set the franchise back 10 years. Pair the McCaffrey trade with Mayfield's cut and you have a disastrous turn of events in Carolina.
Wilks is probably right in this scenario. An interim coach might have a little bit of a say with who's on the roster, but it's not going to be enough to save Mayfield's job, even if he wanted to.
This drama should be over at this point. Mayfield got his win and a shot in at his old coach, while Wilks responded in the best way possible.
