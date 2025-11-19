Jets' Justin Fields Linked To AFC Contender In 2026 Free Agency
The New York Jets took a big risk by adding Justin Fields as their new starting quarterback this year. And the risk hasn't paid off in the slightest.
Fields has played bad this season, and the Jets recently opted to bench him in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. This likely means the Jets will cut ties with Fields at the end of the season. But the young quarterback's career likely isn't over just because his time with the Jets will be coming to an end. Instead, he could sign on as a backup with a contending team.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo recently suggested the Baltimore Ravens could be a potential fit for Fields in free agency at the end of the year.
Ravens are the perfect fit for Justin Fields in free agency
"Fields would give Baltimore another option behind Lamar Jackson in the event the two-time league MVP has another injury that would cause him to miss time," DeArdo wrote. "The Ravens' current backup is Tyler Huntley, a former Pro Bowler who led Baltimore to a season-saving win over the Bears back in Week 8.
"Like Huntley and Jackson, Fields is exceptional with his feet, which should make him a natural fit inside Baltimore's offense. Like Huntley, one would expect that offensive coordinator Todd Monken wouldn't have to make too many changes to the game for Fields, whose 1,143 yards rushing during the 2022 season are second to only Jackson's 1,206 yards during the 2019 season in terms of single-season rushing yards by a quarterback."
Fields would be the perfect fit for the Ravens as a backup to Lamar Jackson.
Around the league, Fields is seemingly the closest comparison to Jackson, which means he could fit the offense very well as a backup in the instance that Jackson is injured. The Ravens wouldn't need to overhaul their playcalling for Fields to takeover in the middle of a game or season.
Obviously, Fields isn't close to the same level of play that Jackson is, but he would be a quality backup. Fields could also learn a lot from Jackson in an attempt to kickstart his career again in the future. The fit makes a lot of sense for both sides.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Retain Justin Fields As Backup, Add Star QB To Start