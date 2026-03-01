The New York Jets are exploring all options at quarterback and that includes a signing or trading for a veteran.

As OnSI learned earlier this week, New York is conducting due diligence on quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, meeting with Alabama's Ty Simpson and Arkansas' Taylen Green. Rumors have swirled about the Jets' front office exploring the possibility of trading for Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee as well.

Now, a new rumor has emerged. NBC Sports' Matthew Berry, a longtime fantasy football enthusiast, shares many rumors he hears each year at the NFL Scouting Combine — and this year, one of them is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray being an option for the Jets.

The Jets could be eying Kyler Murray

NFL Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"(I) really wouldn't be surprised to see him (Murray) on the Jets," Berry said in a video posted to X on Saturday. "That's one that I keep hearing a decent amount."

QB rumors from the NFL Combine! @matthewberrytmr on where Malik Willis and Kyler Murray wind up? Who do the Vikings like? And more important, what big name QB are they NOT interested in? pic.twitter.com/SK4yx4zfVQ — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) February 28, 2026

Berry added that it doesn't seem likely Murray will be back in Arizona, even if he doesn't end up in New York. Berry also explained that the Cardinals have been a logical landing spot for free-agent quarterback Malik Willis. Berry notes that these are "rumors."

Murray, who will be 29 at the start of the 2026 regular season, was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in 2019. He signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the franchise in the 2022 offseason. His contract is set to expire after the 2027 regular season.

The seven-year veteran quarterback played in only five games last season, completing 68.3% of his passes for 962 passing yards and six touchdowns. Murray suffered a foot injury in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, forcing Arizona to turn the ball over to Jacoby Brissett for the remainder of the season.

The Cardinals hired Matt LaFleur as the franchise's next head coach this offseason, signaling a potential change in stance on Murray and the previous regime that was fired. LaFleur spoke openly about Murray's situation, explaining that it's fluid and ongoing.

"Just like everything else on the roster, open conversations in this building," LaFleur said. "No timeframe on that."

Despite struggles and injury concerns in 2025, Murray could fit well with what new offensive coordinator Frank Reich aims to do. If the two sides can agree on an adjusted contract, Murray would be a low-risk, high-reward option for New York.