Jets Could Find Bridge QB in Trade for Panthers Veteran

The New York Jets desperately need to find a franchise quarterback in the coming years or they're going to be doomed to fail like they have for the last few seasons. But there aren't any franchise quarterbacks seemingly available for the Jets.

In the NFL draft, Fernando Mendoza is the only quarterback with a true Round 1 grade. Ty Simpson is a solid option, but it's hard to argue that he's ready to be a franchise signal caller. In free agency, the top option is Malik Willis and he's seemingly looking for well over $20 million per season. On the trade block, there are some solid options, but nothing that jumps off the page as a young, franchise talent.

With that in mind, the Jets should wait until 2027 to find their franchise quarterback. They have three picks in Round 1 of the 2027 NFL Draft, so it should be a bit easier next season.

They could still work on adding a bridge quarterback to help bolster the roster for a year or two.

Jets could take a flier on Panthers QB Andy Dalton

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

There are plenty of bridge quarterback options on the board that the Jets could pursue. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was generating trade interest from teams around the league.

"Another available QB: Carolina has been getting calls about Andy Dalton for a potential trade, per sources," Schefter reported.

The Jets could take a flier on Dalton this offseason and it wouldn't be the worst move they could make. Dalton and Jets newly acquired offensive coordinator Franke Reich worked together in 2023 with the Panthers.

He's not a star at this point, but he could be a solid veteran option to join the quarterback room. Pairing Dalton with a rookie quarterback could make for an intriguing quarterback battle in training camp.

Last season, Dalton made a few appearances for the Panthers and threw for 293 yards and a touchdown. The year before, he made more appearances and threw for nearly 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

This wouldn't be a franchise altering move for the Jets, but it would be a solid addition for their short term future. Dalton is a name to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.