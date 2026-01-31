NFL Draft Expert Squashes Jets-Raiders Draft-Day Blockbuster

If the New York Jets can get the quarterback position right this offseason, it will make everything easier for the franchise moving forward.

New York has had a lot of turnover with the coaching staff and after a 3-14 season, it's safe to assume the coaches will be under a microscope in 2026. There are talented pieces on the offense, like Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor. The same can be said about Breece Hall if he returns. The Jets also had a consistent offensive line in 2025.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But the quarterback play needs to improve if the Jets want to take the next step in this rebuild. As the season was winding down, there was hope about the 2026 National Football League Draft being an avenue for the team to find a long-term solution. That very well could happen, but not at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Dante Moore of Oregon could've been an option, but opted to stay in school. The 2026 NFL Draft class has one elite quarterback option and that is Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. The Jets are one pick away from the top spot. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah joined "The Rich Eisen Show" and said the Jets will "100 percent" try to land the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, but they have "no chance" of getting a deal done.

The Jets aren't like to get Fernando Mendoza

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) talks to the crowd on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think the Jets would effort with all the picks that they've accumulated to try and see if they can pry that pick away from the Raiders," Jeremiah said. "And the buzz down here amongst all the teams is there's no chance the Raiders would trade off of that pick. They are are going to get their guy. ...

"I 100 percent think [the Jets] would [try to make a trade]. 100 percent. But it's irrelevant because [the Raiders] not gonna pass up an opportunity to get Mendoza. I don't think the Raiders are going to do that."

If you're in the cohort of Jets fans who were hoping that the team moves up, it's safe to say that is not going to happen, at least at the moment.

More NFL: Jets OC Favorite Emerges After 'Messy' Week