Why Jets Aren't Rushing Garrett Wilson Back

The New York Jets' offense unfortunately won't have No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the final three games of the season.

New York will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday followed by matchups against the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills before the regular season comes to a close. Moving forward, the receiver room will continue to be led by Adonai Mitchell, Isaiah Williams, and John Metchie III, as it has over the last few weeks.

There was some buzz throughout the fanbase about the idea of Wilson returning. He has been eligible to be activated off the Injured Reserve, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn squashed the idea on Friday. Glenn also explained why the team will not be rushing the 25-year-old back to the field.

Garrett Wilson will not return this season

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a catch during the second half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"He's on board," Glenn said of Wilson. "He's on board. Again, he's doing like really, really well as far as his rehab. We just want to be smart with him because he is a key cog of what we're doing here. To be able to get him back in the offseason program fully healthy, ready to go. We feel like this is the best decision for all of us."

Coach Glenn on the decision to keep Garrett Wilson on IR for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/J1xwbDDdQz — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2025

Based on Glenn's comments, it sounds like Wilson is trending in the right direction, which should be good news for the entire fanbase. In being "smart" with Wilson, it sounds like the team didn't want to take any risks seemingly based on where the team is in the standings right now. And that is arguably the right decision.

It would be great to see Wilson back on the field this season, but really what would that do? He would give the team another weapon to throw to, but New York is already 3-11 on the season. Right now, it's all about evaluation. Wilson is a superstar. There is no need to evaluate further. Without Wilson in the fold, the Jets can continue to get looks at guys like Mitchell, Metchie, Williams, or even rookie Arian Smith without risking further injury to their superstar.

Again, it would be fun to see Wilson back on the field, but this is the decision for the long-term health of the team.

