Jets Have Shot at Micah Parsons-Level Prospect at No. 2

While the 2025 season was a struggle for the New York Jets, it's going to result in the franchise adding a game-changing-level talent to the franchise in April.

The 2026 National Football League Draft will kick off on April 23 and the Jets will be on the clock with the No. 2 pick in the first round, unless they trade back. Fernando Mendoza is the only quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class expected to go early in the first round with the Las Vegas Raiders as the most likely landing spot at No. 1. If the Raiders shock the world and select someone else, then the Jets would have an obvious choice at No. 2 in Mendoza.

If Mendoza goes No. 1 overall, which appears to be significantly more likely than not, then who should the Jets take at No. 2? The top of the draft class is loaded with defensive talent with Arvell Reese being the most popular name thrown around for New York since quarterback Dante Moore opted to return to school.

On Thursday, ESPN insiders Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates weighed on the No. 2. Kiper floated Texas Tech edge David Bailey, along with Reese.

The Jets have a decision to make

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) moves the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I think it's going to be really interesting with David Bailey from Texas Tech, formerly of Stanford, having such a great year off the edge and Arvell Reese not getting those sacks," Kiper said. "Mid-to-late in the year he wasn't a sack artist. ... If you want a guy who has a chance to be a Micah Parsons coming from Penn State, put him outside in the NFL and he's a feared edge rusher then you hopefully get that out of Arvell Reese. If you want the proven entity, David Bailey is that guy already. ... For me Reese or Bailey, either one if you're the Jets, I don't think you can go wrong."

Yates, who mocked Reese to the Jets on Wednesday, had a more definitive take on Reese.

"He did not have a sack in his final six games, so I can understand why there are people dubious about him going as high as No. 2 overall," Yates said. "I think this is probably best categorized as if you had to grade these players based on who has the highest upside three years from now, I think a lot of people feel like Arvell Reese, amongst the non-quarterbacks, has the highest upside."

Arguably, it should be tough to pass on Reese. Even if sacks are a question, he still had 6 1/2 in 14 games played. It's not like he just wasn't getting after the quarterback. With Bailey, you would get a clear-cut edge rusher. He's great and had 14 1/2 sacks in 2025 in 14 games played.

But what sets Reese apart is the fact that he is a hybrid linebacker. With him, the Jets would get flexibility to move him around the field and know they have high-end talent all over the place. The Jets' defense as a whole needs a facelift. Betting on the upside of someone who has been compared to Micah Parsons should absolutely be the priority. Kiper isn't even the only analyst who has compared Reese to Parsons. ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller also has been beating the drum. Reese should be the guy.

