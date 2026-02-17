Jets Linked to Giants’ 92-Catch Machine in Free Agency

The New York Jets need to add more firepower to the wide receiver room this offseason.

There's really no denying that fact. The Jets have a bona fide star on their hands in Garrett Wilson, but his injury in 2025 really showed how much the Jets need at least one more dependable option. The Jets added Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III ahead of the trade deadline and both showed flashes for the team. Mitchell got open left and right, but also had some trouble with drops. Metchie had some drop troubles as well and isn't under contract for the 2026 season. He's a restricted free agent.

Regardless, Wilson was the team's leading receiver despite playing in just seven games with a whopping 395 receiving yards. That's good for seven games, but not good that someone wasn't able to pass him. Mason Taylor had the second-most receiving yards with 369 in 13 games. Breece Hall had the third-most at 350. Mitchell was fourth on the team in receiving yards with 301 and he only played in eight games with the franchise.

The Jets should call the Giants WR in free agency

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) celebrates touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clearly, the Jets need another option. ESPN's Matt Bowen floated the idea of poaching New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency.

"Our suggested fits are mainly focused on team needs, scheme and potential future production, though we also factored each franchise's salary cap situation," Bowen wrote. "But remember that every team's cap room will shift up and down before free agency as front offices restructure, cut and re-sign contracts. For some of these fits to work, teams might have to get creative. ...

"No. 40. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR. Best team fit: New York Jets. Let's give the Jets a slot receiver who displayed more vertical ability in 2025 with the Giants. While the Jets must address quarterback this offseason, Robinson could pair with Garrett Wilson to give them a receiving presence both inside and outside the numbers. With at least 92 receptions in each of his past two seasons, Robinson is a volume target who can work multiple levels."

This is the type of move that would help the team a lot. He had 92 catches for 1,014 yards in 16 games in 2025. In 2024, he had 93 catches for 699 yards. In 2023, he had 60 catches for 525 yards. Any of those seasons would be enough for the Jets.

If you have a player like Robinson out of the slot with Wilson and Mitchell outside and then Taylor in the seam, all of a sudden you have options. And, if someone were to get hurt, there would be enough depth to imagine that the leading receiver in 2026 wouldn't have just 395 yards.

This is the type of move that doesn't carry much risk, but would have big upside.

