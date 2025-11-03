Jets Lose Key Starter To Season-Ending Injury Before Week 10
The New York Jets came into the season with solid expectations after cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and signing Justin Fields to replace him. The Jets seemed to have a chance to go .500 if they could put all the pieces together. But the team has completely fallen flat on their face this year.
Rather than putting together competitive games, the Jets lost the first seven games of the season. They were blown out multiple times. The offense, led by Fields, struggled mightily over the last few games before the team secured their first win in Week 8. Fields looked good against the Cincinnati Bengals, but head coach Aaron Glenn can't commit to a starting quarterback for Week 10 at this point.
The season isn't moving in the right direction for the Jets. Injuries have begun to pile up as the Jets finish up their bye week. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are slowly approaching returns from sitting out with injuries. But one Jets starter isn't going to return from injury this season after the latest update.
Andre Cisco out for the season with pectoral injury
Safety Andre Cisco suffered a pectoral injury earlier this season. On Monday, Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt reported that Cisco is officially out for the season with this injury.
Cisco had been solid for the Jets this year. The 25-year-old wasn't a star for the Jets this year, but he was trending in the right direction over the last few weeks. Now, he's headed for the injured reserve for the final stretch of the year, which is going to sideline him until next season.
In Cisco's place, Isaiah Oliver and Tony Adams are going to need to step up. Rookie safety Malachi Moore has already stepped up in a big way at strong safety for the Jets. With Cisco out, Moore's job at strong safety is going to be even more important.
The Jets' defense has struggled for most of the season. The secondary. specifically, has struggled. They recently traded Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles. The loss of Cisco is the second loss to the Jets' starting secondary over the last few days.
