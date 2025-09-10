Jets Cutting Xavier Gipson Is Clear Message To Locker Room From Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets are treating every roster spot as if it's the difference between a future Super Bowl and another year of misery.
New York did a lot of impressive things during its 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But there were some back-breaking mistakes, and perhaps nothing killed the Jets' eventual chances of winning more than Xavier Gipson's fumbled kickoff in the fourth quarter.
Three seconds into the quarter, the Jets received the kickoff hoping to expand on their 26-24 lead, just after the Steelers had scored a touchdown to tighten the margin. Instead, Gipson fumbled the ball at his own 20 yard line, and two plays later, the Steelers were up 31-26.
Gipson's roster spot was in question all summer, and on Wednesday, he officially paid the price for his transgression.
Jets release WR/KR Xavier Gipson
According to a report from Brian Costello of the New York Post, Gipson is expected to be released by the Jets on Wednesday. No corresponding roster move has yet been reported.
"Aaron Glenn said Sunday that players who made costly mistakes would not stay on the field," Costello wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "He follows through by getting rid of Gipson."
Gipson, 24, was an undrafted free agent from Stephen F. Austin whose most memorable moment by far came in his NFL debut, when he returned an overtime punt for a game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during a Monday night game.
However, Gipson's roster spot was in question all through training camp, and though he won the returner job over newcomer Jamaal Pritchett initially, it appears that he was on thin ice all along.
Glenn's specific message after the game bears repeating, because it's clear that Gipson is serving as an example for the rest of the roster. If you don't perform, Glenn and his front office will find someone who will.
“You will not be on the field with this team if you’re going to cause us to lose games, if you’re going to cause issues like that, so we will get that addressed,” Glenn said, per Nick Faria of Jets X Factor.
Hopefully, Gipson is one of only a small handful who have to learn the lesson the hard way.
