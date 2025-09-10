49ers Sign Former Jets Specialist
One former member of the New York Jets has found a new home ahead of Week 2.
On Tuesday, it was reported that former Jets kicker Eddy Piñeiro was getting a workout with the San Francisco 49ers after releasing veteran kicked Jake Moody. Shortly after it was announced that Moody was being released, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the news that Piñeiro was getting a workout with San Francisco and then Ian Rapoport reported the signing.
"After waiving Jake Moody, the 49ers are bringing in veteran K Eddy Piñeiro for a workout, sources say," Garafolo said. "Piñeiro, who kicked for Niners special teams coordinator Brant Boyer with the Jets in ’21, made 89 percent of his field-goal attempts the last three years with the (Carolina Panthers)."
"Eddy Piñeiro is, in fact, being signed by the 49ers. A new kicker," Rapoport said.
The former New York Jet has found a new home
Jets fans will remember Piñeiro after he spent the 2021 season in New York. That year, he appeared in five games after being signed after being released by the then-called Washington Football Team. The Jets signed him and Piñeiro was good in New York in those five games. He was 8-for-8 on field goals and 9-of-10 on extra points. He was released ahead of the 2022 season, though, and joining the Carolina Panthers, which is where he spent the last three seasons.
Piñeiro is a solid kicker with a career 88.1 percent field goal rate on 126 total attempts. Now, he reunites with a former member of the Jets organization in Brant Boyer, as Garafolo pointed out.
One thing that is true about this time of the year is that there is turnover all over the place. The Jets have made moves left and right themselves and there have been plenty of moves across the league featuring former members of the franchise. Despite the fact that we are now in Week 2, teams are still sorting out their rosters and responding to how the first game went. Moody had a bad game for the 49ers, so they are turning to the former Jet.
